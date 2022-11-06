Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 94.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

