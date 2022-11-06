CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CNH Industrial

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

