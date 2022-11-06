CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CNH Industrial Price Performance
CNHI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.