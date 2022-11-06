Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $75.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,980 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 64.3% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

