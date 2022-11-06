Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.9 %

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

