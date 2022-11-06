Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.
CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $892.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
