Comparing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adient alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 6.00% -2.41% -0.62% XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12%

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 4 3 0 2.25 XOS 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adient and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. XOS has a consensus target price of $4.19, suggesting a potential upside of 273.88%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Adient.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $13.68 billion 0.26 $1.11 billion $8.28 4.58 XOS $5.05 million 36.84 $23.40 million ($0.20) -5.60

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient beats XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.