Comparing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Adient and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adient
|6.00%
|-2.41%
|-0.62%
|XOS
|76.66%
|-15.72%
|-11.12%
Risk and Volatility
Adient has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adient
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2.25
|XOS
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.40
Adient presently has a consensus target price of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. XOS has a consensus target price of $4.19, suggesting a potential upside of 273.88%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Adient.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Adient and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adient
|$13.68 billion
|0.26
|$1.11 billion
|$8.28
|4.58
|XOS
|$5.05 million
|36.84
|$23.40 million
|($0.20)
|-5.60
Adient has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
97.6% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Adient beats XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
About XOS
Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
