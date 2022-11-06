Comparing CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $295.84 million 0.43 -$27.99 million ($1.14) -3.02 Ondas $2.91 million 49.27 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.54

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -14.66% -34.70% -4.64% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CalAmp and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CalAmp and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 158.72%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Ondas.

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, auto dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

