Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,044 shares of company stock worth $1,849,149. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average is $266.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

