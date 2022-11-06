Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after buying an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,807,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 930.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $87.36 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

