Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of IVERIC bio worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVERIC bio Stock Down 11.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.