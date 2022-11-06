Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.57 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.7 %

APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

