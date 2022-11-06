Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 52,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Autodesk by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,918 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

