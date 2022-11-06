Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bausch + Lomb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.