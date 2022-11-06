Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NFE stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

