Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 631,289 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $4,367,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF opened at $8.04 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.