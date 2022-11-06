Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 501,098 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,098 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 14,231,004 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,830,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,958,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,437,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,425 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

