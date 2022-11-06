Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.35 Million Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 288,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 67.19%.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

