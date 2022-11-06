CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.72. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

