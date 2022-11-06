Contrasting Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Movano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68% Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movano and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -2.70 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 176.88 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Movano has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Movano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.