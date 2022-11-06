Contrasting NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Competitors

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 576 2969 3753 78 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 73.23%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -32.46 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -3.81

NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -132.24% -4.05% -0.80%

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

