Contrasting Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.57% 32.41% 13.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 29.12 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.98 $19.88 billion $4.78 2.65

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 6 1 0 2.14

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.