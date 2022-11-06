Cormark Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

TSE:SES opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

