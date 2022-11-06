Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,555 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Corning by 298.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.89 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

