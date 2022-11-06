Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

