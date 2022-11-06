Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $22.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 34.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 753,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

