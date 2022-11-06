Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) vs. Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Financial Comparison

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Essentra has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essentra and Covestro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.32 billion N/A $36.99 million N/A N/A Covestro $18.82 billion N/A $1.91 billion $2.63 6.71

Profitability

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

This table compares Essentra and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Covestro 5.16% 10.94% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essentra and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 7 7 0 2.50

Covestro has a consensus price target of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 141.04%. Given Covestro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Essentra.

Summary

Covestro beats Essentra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

