Cowen Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 32.13%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

