Cowen Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$33.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.71. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

