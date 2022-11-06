Criteo S.A. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Criteo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Criteo Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CRTO opened at $24.19 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,186. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 141,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.