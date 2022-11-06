Critical Contrast: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZaZa Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 12.11 $181.99 million $1.88 10.33

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

