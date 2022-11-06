Critical Contrast: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.63 $21.37 million $0.99 8.08 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.91 $618.12 million $6.90 15.36

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 30.41% 13.71% 1.17% BOK Financial 25.70% 9.41% 0.99%

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FNCB Bancorp and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $108.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

BOK Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.