Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $186.00. The company traded as high as $171.94 and last traded at $170.74, with a volume of 3324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

