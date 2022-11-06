D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $281,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

