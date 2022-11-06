DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $539.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,653.9% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 160,428 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

