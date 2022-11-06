DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.60. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

