Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has 188.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Demant A/S to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

