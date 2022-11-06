Desjardins Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZEF stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

