Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cancom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of COK stock opened at €25.70 ($25.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.35. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($64.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

