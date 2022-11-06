Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,098.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $71.48 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

