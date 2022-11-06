DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 291.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 170.7% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 786.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.