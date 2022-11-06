Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

