DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($24.70) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

DIC Asset Stock Up 2.7 %

DIC opened at €7.17 ($7.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of €16.19 ($16.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.51.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

