Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

