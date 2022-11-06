Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.