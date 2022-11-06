DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

