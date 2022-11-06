DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $80.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

