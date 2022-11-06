DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of DASH opened at $51.57 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

