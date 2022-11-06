Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.