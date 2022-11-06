Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 224.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 345,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

