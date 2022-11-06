Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

